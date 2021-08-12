As of Aug. 9, McLean County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with three hospitalizations, according to the Green River Health Department. There have been 39.68% of county residents that have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There have been 971 total cases in the county with 30 deaths and 62 hospitalizations.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported on Aug. 9 that the county’s current incident rate is 45, keeping the county into the red zone.
Statewide, there have been 500,267 total positive cases COVID-19 cases, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. There have been 7,387 overall deaths and the state’s incidence rate is 43.83 per 100k population as of Aug. 9.
Gov. Andy Beshear held a COVID briefing on Aug. 10 with some dismal news.
“Yesterday, we passed a grim milestone. More than half a million cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “This comes as the more contagious Delta virus is causing a surge in cases across the country and we are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID, in the Commonwealth, right now.”
Gov. Beshear said that despite the spikes, he is aware that Kentuckians want to have their lives resume to normal and said that the reliance on science and facts will get us there. Gov. Beshear shared that his three goals of combatting the virus is saving lives and protecting the health of ourselves and others, to have students attending in-classroom instruction, and to have continued economic resurgence.
“It’s not to keep our economy open. Our economy is gonna stay open.” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re in the midst of a special time of resurgence, where the potential prosperity in front of us is greater than I have ever seen and we cannot squander.”
Gov. Beshear shared an update from Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director of the WEDCO District Health Department & Home Health Agency, sharing the severity of the Delta variant.
“We had the highest COVID admission rate in one of our local hospitals today that we’ve seen this entire pandemic,” Dr. Miller shared. “The COVID unit is full. Our local hospital CEO told me that his day begins and ends with texts from other CEOs around Kentucky asking if there are beds available to transfer patients. This is the most concerning thing that I have been told since the pandemic began.”
Gov. Beshear reiterated his recommendation of wearing a mask even if vaccinated, especially for children that are not eligible to receive the vaccine.
During the briefing, Gov. Beshear announced that he will now mandate face coverings and masks in all schools for the next 30 days, due to reports of high spreading of the virus.
“I know you’re probably thinking ‘I’ve been vaccinated ...’ but you can spread it,” Gov. Beshear said. “None of us want to harm anyone around us.”
“Folks, it has never been a joke all along. It’s been serious from the beginning,” said Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Department of Public Health .”A year-and-a-half in, we wish we had been in a better place, and in fact, we were in a better place. It changes just that quickly because the virus had too many chances to replicate and pure dumb luck made it smarter and now it’s better as a weapon against humanity.”
Dr. Stack said the exit strategy is to have everyone get vaccinated and be mindful of the possibility of putting others at risk.
“I ask, I encourage you, I urge you — take this seriously,” Dr. Stack said. “If you can alter your behavior and stay away from others whose vaccination status you don’t know, you should. This variant spreads alarmingly fast [...]. Please take action and keep all of us safe.”
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
