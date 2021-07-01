As of June 28, McLean County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Green River District Health Department. There are zero hospitalizations and have been 30 deaths. 36.36% of the county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination.
The county’s incidence rate is 3.1, leaving the county in the yellow, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Statewide, there have been 464,893 Kentuckians who have tested positive with 7,217 deaths, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The state’s positivity rate is 1.88%.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced June 17 that he will be stopping the daily COVID-19 updates but will still hold a conference once a week.
“The weekly update is an opportunity to provide Kentuckians and the media with information about what is going on in our great state as we emerge from this pandemic and become a leader in the post-COVID economy,” he said. “While we are no longer in a COVID crisis and we have concluded our regular COVID briefings, I still wanted to have a chance to share good news with you directly, and with all our Kentucky families.”
The weekly updates will be held every Thursday at 12:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on Beshear’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The “Shot at a Million” incentive sweepstakes is still being held to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccination shots. Three winners will win $1 million. Residents ages 12-17 will have 15 chances to win a full scholarship, covering room-and-board, tuition and books to any Kentucky college, university, trade or technical school. As of June 17, 414,584 have registered for the $1 million drawing and 23,080 students have registered to win a scholarship. Winners for the first drawing will be announced on July 2. For more information and to register, visit shotatamillion.ky.gov.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.