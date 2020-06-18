McLean residents Seth and Madison Lancaster will hold a fundraiser Saturday, June 27 to benefit 2-year-old Blakely Owens, daughter of Jaclyn and Clay Owens. Blakely Owens will undergo open heart surgery later this Spring.
For the fundraiser, Seth Lancaster said he will run an ultramarathon for 12 hours with a goal of reaching 50-60 miles. He said he has been running for about 8 years now and has always wanted to run an ultramarathon, but decided he wanted to do it for a purpose.
“We’re friends with the Owens family and I just thought if I’m going to do this, I’m going to run all these miles, then I want to do it for a good purpose and I know the Owens family, they go through a lot. Their daughter Blakely goes through a lot and I just wanted to help them out any way I could,” Seth Lancaster said.
According to Madison Lancaster, Blakely Owens has been diagnosed with several conditions, only a few of which include a rare chromosome deletion, a heart condition, an airway defect, as well as a hereditary condition that can result in tumor growth in different parts of her body.
“I know when Jaklyn was pregnant … she knew that there was going to be some complications after Blakely was born. I think the initial issue they saw was that she had a heart defect,” Madison Lancaster said. “There’s just a number of things she has to be dealing with … I just know that she’s got a lot going on and probably more than we will be able to even comprehend.”
Seth Lancaster said that the original fundraising goal he had in mind was between $5,000-$10,000 and while he said that it might be a lofty goal, anything can help.
The Lancasters are asking for donations of any amount, whether a lump sum or a monetary pledge per mile run.
The ultramarathon route, he said, will start near the pavilion in Livermore, go for a mile-long loop through Livermore, then onto Richland Road to Calhoun, a mile-long loop in Calhoun and then the same route back to Livermore. Seth Lancaster said he will continue that route until he has reached his goal. The run will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.
A pancake breakfast will also be provided at the pavilion starting at 7 a.m. where donations will be accepted.
“Anything that we can do at this point can help because they’re always traveling for doctors appointments,” Seth Lancaster said. “Blakely has a big surgery coming up this Spring, so just anything we can do to contribute and to make their life a little easier financially is our goal.”
Donations can be made via PayPal to blakelyowens@outlook.com.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
