United Way invests $200K into hunger relief

The United Way of the Ohio Valley raised approximately $2.8 million in 2020 and will be investing $200,000 of that into hunger relief over six counties.
The $2.8 million was raised through annual campaigns, the Green River Area COVID-19 Response Fund, CARES Act, Giving Tuesday, Early Childhood Council and Emergency Food & Shelter Programs.
“There is a bigger need for access to food and United Way of the Ohio Valley’s Hunger Steering Committee is dedicated to changing those statistics in our region, beginning with the investment of $200,000,” UWOV said in a statement. “Changing community conditions so everyone has access to healthy, nutritious food and no one will have to worry if they will have food for their next meal.”
UWOV said they envision partnerships throughout the nodes of the food supply chain.
“From suppliers such as farms, grocery stores, farmer markets to food banks, pantries, backpack programs, soup kitchens and directly to those that are hungry,” they said. “This project has to work with each part of the food supply chain and the thousands of people involved in its success.”
United Way services Hancock, Ohio, Union, Webster, McLean and Daviess counties.
UWOV Executive Vice President Doug Eberhart said 14.1% of McLean County residents suffer from food insecurity, which equates to approximately 1,320 individuals. Webster County is the highest with 16.7% and Hancock County is the lowest at 12.2%.
“We want to look at how to be innovative, efficient and effective in making sure that food is available to others in new innovative ways,” Eberhart said.
Up until three to four years ago, McLean County did not have a grocery store, according to Eberhart.
“Overall in the entire region, we need to invest over $10 million to combat food insecurity and food gaps,” Eberhart said.
Eberhart said for anyone needing access to resources, dial 2-1-1 for a list based on the area in which they are located.
UWOV partners with God’s House of Hope, The Help Office and various meal delivery services. Eberhart said United Way is looking for volunteers for upcoming events and programs.
“United Way is an idea that people can have a better life and can have a better tomorrow than they had today,” Eberhart said. “The only way that occurs is when everyone comes together as a group and we have a lot of caring people in our community that makes that happen.”
United Way of the Ohio Valley is located at 403 Park Plaza Drive in Owensboro. For more information, call 270-684-0668.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
