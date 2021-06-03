The McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5415 held its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Calhoun Cemetery on May 31.
Zoey Greer, member of the McLean County High School JROTC, sang the National Anthem and Rumsey resident Sarah Burrough sang “God Bless the USA” during the ceremony. The MCHS JROTC was in attendance to raise the American flag.
Owensboro resident Alan Bivens was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
The VFW presented the Pledge of Allegiance, placing of the memorial wreath, the 21 gun salute, a cannon firing and Taps.
ABOUT THE VFW
The McLean County VFW Post 5415 was formed in the mid- to late-1970s, according to former post commander Richard Crabtree.
Crabtree said anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the VFW does not have to live in McLean County.
“It’s not just for our members,” said VFW Post 5415 Commander David Scott. “We do help our members if they’re in need. Most of them are not, fortunately.”
Scott said there is a home in Michigan for families of veterans that are in need of a place to stay and the McLean County VFW helps fund it. The VFW also funds a Native American church-supported all-ages school in the western region of the country.
The organization funds a $1,500 scholarship for the McLean County High School JROTC. The criteria for the written essay is judged on composition, accuracy, punctuation and more. The winner of the local scholarship has the chance to compete at the national level for a chance at a $30,000 scholarship.
“It’s a brotherhood and it’s a fellowship,” Scott said. “Being with people who have experienced what you have experienced and that they help you.”
Scott said all of the active McLean County VFW members are Vietnam veterans. Crabtree served three years in the Army, including one year in Vietnam. Scott served four years in the Marines, including one year in Vietnam.
For more information about the VFW or joining the organization, call 270-570-0489.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.