The McLean County Regional Water Commission announced on April 8 that an increase on water rates will go into effect on July 1 for the cities in the county. The new rate will be $3.77 per 1,000 gallons.
This rate increase follows a 20% increase that went into effect in October 2020 after an audit of operations was conducted for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020 indicated a net decrease in cash balances of $112,278, according to MCRWC.
The new increase is to offset the cost of constructing the new water line around Calhoun from the water plant to the storage tank at the cemetery.
In June of 2020, the mayor of Calhoun, Ron Coleman, informed MCRWC that some Calhoun customers had not been paying their water bills and service could not be terminated due to COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the state.
“We do have some outstanding non-payment issues with our customers,” said Coleman. “What we’re trying to do is get all the water leakage calculations resolved just to be sure we’re getting accurate water bills.”
According to MCRWC, Coleman determined the city would pay MCRWC a portion of the amount billed according to a formula he created.
Two letters were sent to Coleman from MCRWC requesting full payment but were ignored. This led to MCRWC filing a lawsuit against the city of Calhoun. An official court date has not been set yet.
“We knew there was an increase coming but we didn’t know it was going to be as much as it was,” Coleman said. “We were expecting maybe 5% but it’s more than that. We were a little surprised by the amount of the increase. That’s just something we’ll have to work with.”
Coleman said the Calhoun City Council has not discussed raising rates on the residents yet as of June 17.
“I haven’t heard anything from any of the residents yet,” Coleman said. “If we raise rates, I’m sure we’ll have to come out with a statement and explain why. We don’t know yet what we’ll be able to do.”
Calhoun has paid between 45% and 60% of the water purchased and as of March, the unpaid balance was $93,540.32, according to MCRWC.
MCRWC was unable to make the yearly principal and interest payment to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program on Jan. 1 of $118,932.81, according to MCRWC.
Eventually, MCRWC was able to negotiate a one-year workout agreement to pay $50,932.81 in January and make monthly payments until the balance is paid.
In order to make the payments, two reserve accounts were depleted, required by the bond ordinance. Those accounts were the debt reserve account and the short-lived assets account.
According to Section 503 of the Bond Resolution for the 2016 Series Issue, commissions must revise rates and charges to provide the funds to pay debt service requirements on all outstanding bonds, to accumulate and maintain all required reserves enumerated in the bond resolution and to pay the operating expenses for the systems.
Additional debt the MCRWC has to pay according to the commission are $43,734.38 interest to USDA in July and $49,301.08 principal and interest payments to the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority in June and December.
The entire principal and interest payment to the USDA will be due again by January 2022.
A resolution of MCRWC adjusting rates for wholesale water service was signed on May 4 stating that “the wholesale rates previously established by McLean County Regional Water Commission have proven inadequate, even though those rates were established after the Commission retained the Kentucky Rural Water Association to perform a cost-of-service study of its water rates and received a study and recommendations from the Association for adjustments to its wholesale rates.”
“We are operating by the seat of our pants right now,” said a spokesperson for MCRWC. “We would be out of business if we didn’t raise rates.”
MCRWC is required by KRS 74.480(2) to establish charges and rates for water supplied to the cities and the water district that the commission represents and serves, according to the resolution.
“The commission shall established charges and rates for water supplied to those cities, water associations, water districts or federal agencies represented by the commission sufficed at all times: 1) To pay the principal of and interest on the revenue bonds issued by the commission under the provisions of KRS 74.420 and 74.520; 2) To pay the cost of operation and maintenance of the sources of supply of water; and 3) To provide an adequate fund for renewals, replacements and reserves,” according to KRS 74.480(2).
According to KRS 74.420 to KRS 74.520, “sources of supply of water” includes wells, impoundings, reservoirs, standpipes, storage tanks, pumps, machinery, purification plants, softening apparatus, trunk mains and all other appurtenances useful in connection with developing and furnishing a supply of water under pressure into the water distribution systems of the cities, water districts, water associations or federal agencies which are represented by a commission created pursuant to the provisions of KRS 74.430 to 74.530.
The statute also states that “water association” means a non-profit corporation formed for the purpose of furnishing water to the general public.
According to MCRWC, it is estimated they will need to average approximately $21,000 monthly above other operating expenses to make the payments. This gave MCRWC two options: default on debt obligations to the USDA or increase rates again.
The spokesperson for MCRWC said the USDA would have the option to come in and take over the operation and set rates however they see fit.
In comparison to surrounding counties, the spokesperson said Muhlenberg used to charge $4.97 per 1,000 gallon and the Daviess County Water District used to charge $4.30 per 1,000 gallon.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
