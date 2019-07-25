Kentucky gas prices have fallen 6.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.57/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 2,623 stations. Gas prices in Kentucky are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Kentucky is priced at $2.28/g today while the most expensive is $3.05/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.28/g while the highest is $3.05/g, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.06/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.43/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.76/g today. The national average is up 10.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 6.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Kentucky and the national average going back a decade:
• July 22, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
• July 22, 2017: $2.17/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
• July 22, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)
• July 22, 2015: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)
• July 22, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
• July 22, 2013: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
• July 22, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.46/g)
• July 22, 2011: $3.67/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
• July 22, 2010: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)
• July 22, 2009: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
• Lexington- $2.57/g, down 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.
• Evansville- $2.69/g, down 11.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81/g.
• Louisville- $2.83/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.82/g.
"Average U.S. gas prices drifted lower this week as oil's downturn has picked up steam thanks to a smaller than expected decline in U.S. oil inventories and concerns remain over the strength of the U.S. economy," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil largely ignored Iran's attempt to make waves in the Strait of Hormuz last Friday but we may see some impacts in the week ahead, though over the weekend some behind the scenes signs emerged that some parties were trying to de-escalate the rising tensions. Motorists will likely face a mixed bag at the pump in the week ahead. Gas prices are likely to drift lower for the first part of the week, with the exception of Great Lakes states, but may perk up closer to the weekend or early next week should oil prices exhibit strength that pushes them close to $60 per barrel."
Source: GasBuddy
