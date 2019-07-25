LEXINGTON -- Weldon Hunt, Jr. 92, of Lexington, Kentucky, formerly of Clearwater, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019 in Lexington. Weldon was born Sept. 28, 1926 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Weldon and Daisy Wright Hunt and was married to Laura Jane Bassett Hunt Aug. 10, 1946. Weldon retired as a toll test craftsman from South Central Bell, was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working outdoors and visiting with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Weldon was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Laura Jane and by his sister, Clareen Morris (Ed).
Survivors include his son, Brian Hunt (Cathy) of Lexington, two granddaughters, Sarah Hunt (Jon Rader) of Lexington and Whitney Schneider (Jon) of Olympia, Washington; many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel, 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Thomas officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Friends may visit with Weldon's family at an after-service reception at Farley's Bed and Breakfast, 290 Main Street, in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Weldon at musterfuneralhomes.com
