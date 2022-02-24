BEECH GROVE — Nick Evans, 67, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at his home in Beech Grove. Owen Nicholas Evans was born Nov. 23, 1954 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late O.T. and Margaret June Edds Evans and was better known as “Nick” to both this family and friends. Nick was the owner and operator of Evans Enterprises in Beech Grove and a life-long volunteer fireman and EMT for the people of McLean County. He had a ferocious appetite for history, loved a good Western movie and enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his son, Nathaniel Evans of Beech Grove and a sister, Kerri Lynn Hall (Michael) of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Rev. Jim Midkiff officiated. Burial was at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Nick Evans family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bethel Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jeep Ward; P.O. Box 45; Beech Grove, Kentucky 42322.
