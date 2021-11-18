Norma Ruth Sexton Latham of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
Norma Ruth Sexton Latham was born May 26, 1945, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to the late Herbert Dwight and Retha Mae Carter Galloway. Norma was a homemaker and member of the Baptist faith. She was a graduate of Danville Kentucky School of Deaf in Boyle County. She greatly enjoyed getting to spend time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Clemo Latham; son, Larry Sexton of Beech Grove; two grandchildren, Garrett Sexton (Rachel) and Quinton Sexton (Laurine), both of Beech Grove; three granddaughters; Eloise, Evelynn and Brooklyn, and special family Patti and Ryan Sallee.
A memorial service will be held at the later date. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Beulah General Baptist Church Cemetery, 652 Kentucky 593, Calhoun, KY 42327.
You may leave a message, share a “Hugs from Home” or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
