The search for the new Northwest District magistrate for the McLean County Fiscal Court is currently ongoing after the recent passing of Magistrate Luie Whitaker.
According to County Clerk Carol Eaton, Gov. Andy Beshear is responsible for appointing someone to fill the position temporarily in accordance with KRS 63.190, which says: “in every case where there is no other provision of law for the filling of a vacancy in any office, the vacancy shall be filled by appointment by the Governor,” and KRS 67.705(1), where if a vacancy occurs by reason of death, resignation or removal, “it shall be filled with a person appointed by the Governor, in accordance with Section 152 of the Constitution, for the unexpired term.”
As of June 29, Eaton had not received word in regards to a replacement despite contacting the governor’s office on June 16 — five days after Whitaker’s passing — per KRS 63.210, which states: “when a vacancy occurs in the office of county judge/executive, the county clerk shall immediately notify the governor of the vacancy.”
According to KRS 67.705(1), Beshear is to appoint a person to fill the vacancy “not later than thirty (30) days after the date on which the vacancy occurs.”
Eaton said the person chosen will be from the county and that the governor may seek input about who will be ideal to fill the role.
The person will not have to be in the same party as Whitaker, who was a registered Republican.
“The governor can appoint (someone from) whatever party he wants,” Eaton said.
Eaton said the selected person will also have to meet the requirements per the State Board of Elections — which includes being at least 24 years old, a citizen of Kentucky, has resided in the state for two years and one year next preceding his or her election in the county and district in which he or she is a candidate.
The temporary magistrate will serve out the term until November 2023, while the county Democratic and Republican committees will appoint a candidate from each of its camps to run for the November election, Eaton said.
“Each party has to nominate someone that they want to be on the ballot in November,” she said. “It’s not like we’re going to have a primary and the whole county votes for who they want; it’s going to be nominated through each party.”
The respective candidates chosen from each party will then need to file by 4 p.m. Aug. 8 at the McLean County Clerk’s Office.
Each candidate must also e-file a Spending Intent and Appointment of Campaign Treasurer form (KREF 001) with the Secretary of State office at sos.ky.gov.
Voters in the county will be able to cast their votes on the two candidates in the November general election. The winning candidate will then be sworn in January 2024.
The process itself “is kind of new” to the county, Eaton said, though one similar experience occurred when then-Judge-Executive Mike Burden announced his resignation in April 2019 — about five months after being sworn in after defeating Democratic incumbent Judge-Executive Kelly Thurman in the 2018 general election 2,101 votes to 1,913.
No special election will take place during the process, Eaton said, nor will Judge-Executive Curtis Dame be part of selecting the candidates in order to avoid biases.
“... He would appoint somebody who was best for the county, but … it could be seen as a political thing,” Eaton said. “He could put somebody in there that he knows (that may) support him. If you let the governor appoint (someone), they won’t have a direct connection to the judge-executive.”
Eaton said the clerk’s office has been getting a variety of phone calls ranging from both party committees, prospective candidates interested in filling the vacancy and others asking general questions about the selection procedures.
“... (We’ve) had a couple of calls from people just interested in the process, ... which I love,” she said. “I love people who want to find out information rather than assuming (hearsay).”
A 1972 graduate of Calhoun High School, Whitaker was a lifelong farmer and a co-owner and operator of R&W Logistics and served as a deacon at Calhoun Baptist Church.
Whitaker, who died at the age of 68 due to an illness, won the magistrate seat that serves Beech Grove and the west side of Calhoun in the general election last November, defeating Democratic incumbent Matt Hayden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.