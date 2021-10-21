In honor of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), OASIS, a women’s shelter based out of Owensboro, is hosting a community health and safety event in McLean County from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, DVAM started in the United States in October 1987, in order to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness.
“Any organization in the county that serves families and children are going to be present,” said Maria Shyver, youth advocacy counselor and community outreach. “We really want it to be a fun day for the kids with the carnival rides and games, ...inflatables, free food, there’s (going) to be candy at every booth (and) just a chance to us to talk to the parents about the awareness of domestic violence and how important it is.”
Some of the organizations that will be in attendance include McLean County Sheriff’s Office, local emergency medical services, and a number of county fire departments.
“We’re hopefully trying to get the Air Evac,” Shyver said. “The kids will be able to look at it and hopefully get on it and talk to the people. It’s just going to be a really cool thing for kids.”
According to their website, OASIS is a domestic violence program for battered women, men, and their dependent children and addresses the needs of victims of domestic violence trapped in the cycle of violence by providing a safe place to escape trauma and devastation of domestic violence through their “Empowerment Model.”
“The first thing we want to do is make sure the client is safe,” Shyver said. “Then, with bringing them into the shelter, … we have classes. We’ll help them get insurance, we’ll help them (with) any self-sufficiency.”
Upon getting prepared to leave the shelter, OASIS makes sure to have clients know how to stay safe on their own by helping them with rapid rehousing, helping them find housing, or relocating them for safety reasons.
Shyver said while OASIS does have county advocates that attend court hearings and support groups regarding domestic violence, this will be the first collaborative effort that OASIS will do with the county as a whole.
“Our goal for this year (is) to be in every county that we serve in our GRADD area,” Shyver said. “We have opportunities in different places where we didn’t have a lot of opportunities in McLean County. So, we kind of created our own event to spread awareness and safety to the families of McLean County.”
With this being their first event in the county, Shyver is hopeful of how many people will be in attendance.
“I think it’s going to be a really good turnout,” Shyver said. “...Being at (Calhoun) Harvest Day last Saturday, we were able to hand out flyers and talk to a lot of families that said they would come back this week.”
Shyver notes that domestic violence cases are very much present in the county.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s any worse or any better,” Shyver said. “Our court advocate is definitely very busy in McLean County. It is happening. There’s not one week that (they) do not go to court because there’s not a case on the docket.”
Shyver said that domestic violence doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s physical behavior and that citizens may not have had experience or the clear knowledge of the subject matter.
“Domestic violence is any time a person has power and control over another person,” Shyver said. “People do confuse domestic violence with being hit or knocked down or things like that, but it’s not — it’s verbal abuse, it’s mental abuse, it’s emotional abuse. There’s so many dynamics that go along with domestic violence.”
Shyver said that of women and ¼ men will experience and report domestic violence, while many do not realize that they are being victims or in denial and that men may not feel compelled or confident to report.
“I think they have the same fears of having to leave their children in an abusive home with a woman or a man,” Shyver said. “I think they have the same fears as women, but it’s taboo for a man and it’s considered a weakness by society.”
However, Shyver said domestic violence in men is being seen more from police officers who report to situations and the officers encourage the men that they can get assistance.
“I think it’s something that we’re going to see change (where) more men will come forward,” Shyver said.
Shyver hopes that this event will spark more conversations with the community and give people a platform to speak out.
“It’s so important for us to be in the community and people do see us, because people do listen,” Shyver said. “I go and seek wherever we can to help get the word out that it affects everyone.”
For more information on the fair or about OASIS, contact Shyver at 270-685-5271 or by email mshyver@oasisshelter.org. Additional information can be found at OASIS’ Facebook page at facebook.com/Oasis-Shel ter-200789973325040/ or oasisshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.