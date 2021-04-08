BLAINE, TN — Allen H. Garst, of Blaine went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his home in Blaine. Allen H. Garst was born October 22, 1930 in Livermore to the late Joseph William and Bobbie Ruth Crowder Garst and was married to the former Etta Jean Galloway on March 6, 1959. He was an Airforce Veteran during the Korean War period, retired from General Electric in Owensboro, and a former member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church in Owensboro and current member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church in Blaine. He enjoyed metal detecting, collecting coins, and traveling. In addition to his parents Allen was preceded in death by two brothers, John C. Garst and Wesley Frizzell; and five sisters, Nola Coin, Frances Hughes, Ruth Jenkins, Laura Peters, and Ruby Puckett.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Etta Jean Garst; a daughter, Lynda J. and her husband David Watts of Blaine, TN; two grandchildren, Brittany Jones of Lexington, SC, and Bryan Jones and his wife Emily of Statesboro, GA; a sister, Dean Hatfield of Owensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. James Wedding officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Allen’s family from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Allen’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Allen’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Allen H. Garst family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East: Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Allen at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.