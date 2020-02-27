ISLAND — Arthur E. Daugherty 61, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Baptist Health Madisonville. Arthur Eugene Daugherty was born Sept. 20, 1958 in Madisonville, Kentucky to the late Harold Eugene and Anna Louise Hayes Daugherty and was married to the former Barbara Jean Hale April 4, 1984. Arthur retired as a heavy equipment operator and was a member of the Island United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading his Bible and playing with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Daugherty; by three brothers, Arnold, Robert and Harold Daugherty and by two sisters, Betty Nelson and Martha Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Barbara Daugherty; two sons, Arthur Daugherty, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Livermore and Steven Daugherty (Tonia) of Hartford; 11 grandchildren; and two sisters, Linda Deardurff (George) of Morocco, Indiana and Zetta Bottom (John) of Beech Grove.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Eric Espada and Jeff Graham officiating. Burial took place in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McLean County.
The Arthur E. Daugherty family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Arthur E. Daugherty, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Arthur at musterfuneralhomes.com.
