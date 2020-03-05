BREMEN — Aukje J. Phillips 86, of Bremen, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at her home. Aukje Johanna Koch was born August 12, 1933 in Groningen, Holland to the late Benardus and Roelfina Radamaker Koch and was married to Rodney M. Phillips April 27, 1956. Aukje was a homemaker, a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bremen and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Rodney Phillips; three daughters, Lyn Reeves (Jeff), Deborah Phillips both of Madisonville and Dale Bybee (Kenny) of Bremen; 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Marc Bell officiating. Burial took place in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.
The Aukje J. Philips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Ethel Phillips Endowment; C/O Board of Stewardship Foundation and Benefits; 8207 Traditional Place; Cordova, Tennessee 38016. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Aukje at musterfuneralhomes.com.
