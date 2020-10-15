Bro. Barney Lee Priar Jr., 75, of Owensboro, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Heartford House. He was a pastor at Gospel of Our Lord.
Survivors include by his wife, Sue Priar; and sons Jeffery Todd Priar and Byron Lee Priar; daughter Suzette Rene’ Jones.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and streaming live at davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
