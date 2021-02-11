CALHOUN — Barry Donahoo 63, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Barry Lee Donahoo was born May 16, 1957 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Eddie and Eunice Revlett Donahoo. He retired as an engineer from the Crounse Corporation and attended the Pentecostals of Owensboro Church.
Survivors include two sons, Lincoln Donahoo (Julie) of Belleville, Illinois and Montgomery Donahoo of Calhoun; a daughter, Hannah Donahoo of South Carolina; a granddaughter, Macy Donahoo; and two brothers, Terry Donahoo (Lesia) and Robin Donahoo (Kelly) both of Calhoun.
To honor Barry’s wishes, there will be no formal funeral service; however, friends may visit with Barry’s family from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Barry’s visitation will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Barry Donahoo family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Barry Donahoo, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Barry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
