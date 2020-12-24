LIVERMORE — Bennie Free 88, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Bennie Bruce Free was born July 20, 1932 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Earnest Gene and Eunice Taylor Free and was married to the former Violet Bolton Aug. 24, 1956. Bennie was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church and a proud Korean War Army Veteran. He was a loving and kind man who loved his family and friends immensely. In addition to his parents, Bennie was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Free and by three brothers, James Free, Gene Free and Shelton Free.
Left to cherish his memories include his wife of 64 years, Violet “Sissy” Free; his three children, Tim Free of Owensboro, Vanessa Smiley of Buck Creek and Sandy Edwards (Lee) of Nuckols; two grandchildren, Tyler Free (Crystal) and Cameron Edwards; two great grandchildren, Blaize Free and Autumn Free; two brothers, Alton Free (Melanie) of Livermore and Eddie Free (Janice) of Owensboro; and a sister, Ora Caudill of Marietta, Georgia.
Funeral services were held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial took place in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Bennie’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Saturday.
The Bennie Free family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund; C/O Susan Edmonds; 125 East Broadway; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Bennie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
