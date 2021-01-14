OWENSBORO — Betty Bolton 82, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty June Richardson was born Dec. 18, 1938 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Loren E. and Lillian Thomas Richardson and was married to Ronald L. Bolton. Betty worked as a bookkeeper with Atmos energy and was a very active member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. She was the assistant choir director, former church clerk, former secretary, and part of the Women’s ministries. She enjoyed singing in many of the church’s duets, trios and quartets. Her voice will be missed in the church. She also enjoyed baking, playing cards, UK ballgames, and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parent’s, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bolton, who died Dec. 14, 1988; by her brothers, Jimmy Richardson and Joe Richardson, who passed two days after her.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Joint funeral services for Betty and her brother, Joe Richardson will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Tracy Burnett and Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Betty and Joe’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Betty and Joe’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Betty Bolton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Women’s Ministries, 178 Pleasant Hope Church Lane, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
