Betty J. Turner Sosh

OWENSBORO — Betty Jo Turner Sosh, 64, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty Jo Turner was born Dec. 13, 1955 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Thomas Roy and Velva Dean Aldridge Turner. Betty was a senior companion at Audubon Area Center and member of the House of Prayer Church in Owensboro. She was a member of the Ladies of Faith in Owensboro and enjoyed both singing gospel music and playing the piano. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Turner and by a sister, Fern Stevens.
Survivors include a daughter, Bridgette Sosh Morris (Rodney) of Rumsey; three grandchildren, Jarred Sosh, Taylor Sosh and Hannah Sosh; a brother, Randall Turner of Owensboro; four sisters, Alice Boarman (Wayne), Rebecca Phillips, Nancy Gaddis (Phillip), and Janice Hamilton (Junior) all of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Mrs. Paula Nicely officiating. Burial took place in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
The Betty Jo Turner Sosh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Betty Jo Turner Sosh, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
