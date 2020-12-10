CALHOUN — Bill Shown 82, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at his home in Calhoun. Billie Thomas Shown was born Sept. 11, 1938 in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Claude Augustus and Euna William Hoover Shown and was married to the former Linda Sue Kittinger April 8, 1967. Bill was a mechanic, a retired coal miner and a member of Calhoun Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, working in the yard and pitching washers. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Linda Sue Shown, who died Oct. 15, 2015 and by a son, James Shown.
Survivors include a son, Jason Shown (Tina) of Calhoun; and a granddaughter, Jacqueline Shown of Calhoun.
Private family services will be held Friday, Dec. 11 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Van Ashton officiating. Burial will be in the Shown Cemetery in Ohio County. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Bill’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Friday.
The Bill Shown family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Shown Cemetery Fund; C/O Debbie Hart; 2755 Hoopee Hill Road; Hartford, Kentucky 42347.
Share your memories and photos of Bill at mus
