CALHOUN — Bill Troutman 71, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Rumsey. George William Troutman was born Feb. 12, 1950 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Ray Dixon and Mary Louise Stinnett Troutman, was married to the former Deborah Carla Wilson April 12, 2014 and was better known as “Bill” to both his family and friends. Bill retired as a delivery person from Goldenrod Dairy and was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church, where he sang in the church choir. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard, being called up to active duty during the Brandenburg Tornado, was co-chair of the McLean County Christmas for Kids, served as Boy Scout leader, was a 4-H Club leader, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a former chairman of the McLean County Fair, and a past member of the Calhoun Lions Club. Bill was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, gardening, volunteering in his community and sharing the vegetables from his garden with everyone.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Troutman; four sons, Scott Troutman (Kim) of Huntsville, Alabama, Shannon Troutman (Danielle) of Henderson, Trice Troutman (Susan) of Owensboro and Tyler Troutman of Rumsey; a daughter, Trina Stocks (Jared) of Boynton, Florida; two step sons, Brad Durbin (Jennifer) of Owensboro and Eric Durbin (Emily) of Midlothian, Texas; a step daughter, Laura Jackson (Jimmy) of Owensboro; 9 grandchildren; 8 step grandchildren; 1 great grandson; and a step great grandson.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bill’s visitation and funeral service were limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Bill’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Bill Troutman family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, Building Fund; 3788 Highway 431 North; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
