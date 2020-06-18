LIVERMORE — Billy Wayne Martin 65, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Billy Wayne Martin was born July 29, 1954 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Dias and Inez Mercer Martin and was married to the former Wanda June Rager June 3, 1976. Billy was a bricklayer, worked at the former Barmet Aluminum in Livermore and was a member of Community Church in Calhoun. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, watching both University of Kentucky Basketball and professional wrestling and caring for his cats, JoJo and BoBo. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Wood.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Wanda Martin; a son, David Martin (Margaret) of Livermore; a step son, Bill Stanley (Sue) of Owensboro; a step daughter, Beth Knight of Muhlenberg County; five grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Scarlet Kidd, Elijah Stanley, Kwinton Stratton, and Khord Stratton; and a brother, Anthony Martin (Anne) of Beechmont.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating. Burial took place in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore.
Billy’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Saturday.
The Billy Wayne Martin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Community Church; P.O. Box 27; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Billy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
