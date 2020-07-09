LIVERMORE — Billy Wright 76, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. William Ernest Wright was born Aug. 15, 1943 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Vincent Willard and Eunice May Brown Wright and was married to the former Patsy Ann Campbell Aug. 4, 1967. Billy was a farmer, a member of Livermore General Baptist Church and a member of Livermore Lodge # 186 F. & A.M. He served in the Army National Guard and on the McLean County Farm Bureau Board for several years. Billy enjoyed horses, hunting, spoiling his dog, “Susie” and spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patsy Wright; two sons, Todd Wright (Jennifer) of Livermore and John Wright (Tawna) of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Ashley Crask (Jacob), Dawson Wright, Montgomery Wright, Charlie Beth Wright, Walker Moss, Cole Wright and Maddox Wright; and a great grandson, Carson Nalley.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Roy Day officiating. Burial took place in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Masonic services for Billy were held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Billy’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com
The Billy Wright family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Billy at mus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.