Bobby Eastwood 87, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. Robert Benjamin Eastwood, Jr. was born Feb. 21, 1934 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Robert Benjamin Eastwood, Sr. and Wilda Penrod Adcox, as married to the former Reba Bell Drake June 3, 1977 and was better known as Bobby to both his family and friends. Bobby retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, was a Vietnam Veteran and later retired as a carpenter. He was a member of the Island Baptist Church, enjoyed going out west, traveling through the mountains and spending time on the Green River in his boat.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Reba Eastwood; a son, Thomas Eastwood of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a daughter, Pamela Seidl (Michael) of Vine Grove; three grandchildren, Robert Eastwood (Elisa), Sara Marshall (Eric) and Melanie Seidl; 3 great grandchildren and one on the way; a brother, Tommy Calvert (Janet) of Island; and two sisters, Shirley Moore and Vicky Parham (Jim) both of Island.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Bobby’s visitation and funeral service was limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings were required during all services.
Bobby’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Bobby Eastwood family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Church; P.O. Box 279; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Bobby at musterfuneralhomes.com.
