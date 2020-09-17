SACRAMENTO —
Bobby Thomas 86, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Bobby Wayne Thomas was born July 21, 1934 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late Edward Lawrence and Mallie Cobb Thomas and was married to the former Barbara Lee Thomas June 19, 1952 and was also known as “Grumpy” to both his friends and family. Bobby was a farmer and member of Sacramento United Methodist Church. He was a longtime member of Sacramento Fire Department, serving as department chief for 25 years. Bobby was a member of Sacramento Lodge # 735 F. & A.M., a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, a 60-year member of Sacramento Lions Club, being recognized as a Melvin Jones fellow, and served as a board member at the former McLean County General Hospital. Farming was his life. Bobby was a pilot and enjoyed flying, going to car shows, loved auctions, University of Kentucky basketball, auto races, tractor pulls. Bobby was a true family man and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Thomas, who died May 3, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Thomas of Sacramento and Dr. Keith Thomas (Karen) of Owensboro; a daughter, Cheri Ogilby (Guy) of Sacramento; five grandchildren, Sarah Brown (Ryan), Trevor Thomas (Kelsie), Natalie Hardin (Brent), Cody Ogilby (Hannah), and Josh Ogilby (June); seven great grandchildren, Cameron, Jaden, Bethany, Les, Bryn, Seeley, and Winston; and a sister, Elna Hayden (Ray) of Calhoun.
Funeral services wer held Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial took place in the Sacramento Methodist Cemetery in Sacramento.
Bobby’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Saturday.
The Bobby Thomas family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sacramento Fire Department; P.O. Box 245; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Bobby at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.