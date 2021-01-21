UTICA — Bonnie Tanner 69, of Utica, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at her home in Utica. Bonita Kaye Tanner was born December 8, 1951 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Leamon A. and Anna Jean Hibdon Tanner. She was a homemaker and a friend to all. Bonnie enjoyed fishing, gardening, music, art, and researching her family history.
Survivors include a son, Farrand Tanner of Utica; and a brother, Glenn Tanner of Utica.
Family services will be at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Bonnie’s family.
The Bonnie Tanner family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Bonnie Tanner, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes; P.O. Box 160; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Bonnie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
