Brad Witherspoon, 37, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Heartford House in Owensboro.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1982 in Madisonville. Brad worked as a sales representative for Heidelberg Distributing. He enjoyed skating, craft beers, photography and graphic design.
Survivors include his wife, Brittany Witherspoon; his mother, Belinda (Barry) Stirsman of Utica, KY; his father, Louis Witherspoon of Madisonville; sister, Kristen Witherspoon of Calhoun, KY; step-brother, Bradley (Allee) Kirtley of Calhoun; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service were held Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Jim Midkiff officiating. Burial took place at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, KY.
The pallbearers are Bradley Foreman, Derek Riggs, John Condray, Bradley Kirtley, Robert Hinton and Derrick Willis. Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Ferrell, Bobby Edge and Matt Martinez.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brad’s memory to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.