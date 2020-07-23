LIVERMORE —
Butch Cobb 91, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home in Livermore. James Ernest Cobb was born Sept. 18, 1928 in Livermore, Kentucky to the late Charles M. and Zelphia Nicholson Cobb, was married to the former Elaine Marie “Glenda” Jenkins Sept. 18, 1948 and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch was a retired heavy equipment operator and a U.S. Marine Veteran. He enjoyed University of Kentucky Basketball. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Glenda Cobb, who died Jan. 9, 2015.
Survivors include a son, Wayman Henry of Livermore; 2 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a niece, Brenda Geary (Edward) of Moorman; a nephew, Bubby Cobb (Twana) of Livermore; several great nieces, great nephews and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial took place in the Richland Baptist Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Butch’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com”
The Butch Cobb family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Jack Burden; 650 Hicks Road; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Butch at musterfuneralhomes.com.
