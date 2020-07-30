CALHOUN — Carl Clark 75, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Carl Roger Clark was born Nov. 16, 1944 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Dewey Hobson and Settie Ozetta Ratliff Clark. Carl was a farmer, a member of the McLean County Cattlemen’s Association and a long-time supporter of McLean County 4-H. He enjoyed riding horses and was an avid University of Kentucky sports fan.
Survivors include a daughter, Jenny Toor (Ray) of Calhoun; three grandchildren, Brianna Hawley, Elizabeth Toor and John Mark Toor; his companion, Shirley Towler of Owensboro; a brother, Dewey H. Clark, Jr. of Calhoun; a sister, Martha Horn of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Smith-Ratliff Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Carl’s family from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for both Carl’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Carl’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 11:00 A.M. Saturday.
The Carl Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County 4-H; P.O. Box 265; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Carl at musterfuneralhomes.com.
