LIVERMORE — Carolyn Gillette 74, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Carolyn Lee Gillette was born Aug. 4, 1945 in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky to the late Zedic L. and Daisy Lee Markwell Gillette. She was a homemaker and attended Harvest Vision Church in Livermore. Carolyn enjoyed both gardening and caring for her flowers.
Survivors include her life partner, Danny Chambers; a son, Allan Chambers of Livermore; two daughters, Stacey Humphrey (Darrell) and Dana Dickerson (Dallas) both of Livermore; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; two brothers, Ricky Gillette (Debra) of Utica and Kenneth Gillette (Debbie) of Livermore; and a sister, Patricia Strong of Livermore.
Family services will be held at a later date. Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Carolyn’s family. There will be no public visitation.
Share your memories and photos of Carolyn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
