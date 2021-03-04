LEXINGTON — Carolyn Sue Blake 64, of Lexington, Kentucky formerly of Hancock County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. Carolyn Sue Blake was born April 17, 1956 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Robert Spurlin and Mary Christine Coakley Blake.
Survivors include three brothers, Robert “Tommy” Blake, Jr. of Hardinsburg, Donnie Blake of Sharon Grove and Orville Eugene Carter of Owensboro; four sisters, Anna Faye Blake of Owensboro, Dreama Gray of Lewisport, Bonnie Louise Laster of Lewisburg and Monnie Blake Johnson of Brownsville; two uncles, R.C. Coakley of Calhoun and Gerald Coakley of Rumsey; and several cousins.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Carolyn’s family. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Carolyn’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Share your memories and photos of Carolyn at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.