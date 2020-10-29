HAWESVILLE — Cecil L. Stone, 78, of Hawesville, Kentucky, formerly of Owensboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Cecil Leroy Stone was born in Keene, New Hampshire, on Feb. 16, 1942. Cecil served in the U.S. Air Force for sixteen years. He loved animals and enjoyed riding his motorcycle, exploring the backroads of Kentuckiana, watching sports, and listening to music. Cecil married Linda Lou Crabtree on July 3, 1964. They remained married for 51 years, until her death on April 15, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Chester Stone and Nellie Tupper Stone.
Survivors include a daughter, Dr. Rebecca Stone Thornberry (John) of Marinette, Wisconsin; and a brother, Arthur Stone of Arizona.
Cecil’s family appreciates the care and attention given by the Heartford House and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and sincerely thanks all of the people at Wellington Parc for their years of caring for Cecil as one of their extended family.
Graveside services were held Friday at Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Military honors were conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. T
Cecil’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Friday.
Cecil’s family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Road, Owensboro, Kentucky, 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Cecil at musterfu
