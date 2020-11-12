OWENSBORO — Charles “Butch” Basham 68, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Edward Basham was born Aug. 10, 1952 in Daviess County, Kentucky to Shirley Wendell and Wynona Snyder Basham and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch retired from Hon Furniture Company in Owensboro and was a member of the Baptist Faith. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and enjoyed both woodworking and fishing. Butch was preceded in death by his father, Shirley Basham; by a son, Michael Wayne Basham and by a brother, James A. Basham.
Survivors include a son, Brian Basham and his wife, Mimi of Menifee, California; a daughter, Heather Basham of Owensboro; three grandsons, Michael Basham, Colin Basham and Mason Basham; his mother, Wynona Basham of Owensboro; and a sister, Shirley “Junie” Hudson of Livermore.
Funeral services were held Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County.
Butch’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Sunday.
The Charles “Butch” Basham family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society; 3101 West 2nd Street; Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Butch at muster
