LIVERMORE — Charles Jarvis 79, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles William Jarvis was born May 12, 1941 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late William Gobel and Nell Elizabeth King Jarvis and was married to the former Brenda Loy Donohoo Jan. 5, 1958. Charles was a former co-owner of Free & Jarvis Building Supply in Livermore and one of the founders of Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. He was an active member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was recently recognized for serving 50 years as a Sunday school teacher. Charles was an active member of Gideons International, also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Jarvis, who died Oct. 4, 2012.
Survivors include a son, Jeff Jarvis of Atlanta; a daughter, Lynn Walker (Craig) of Livermore; two grandchildren, Addison Walker (Kayla) and Whitney Howell (Donnie); and two great grandsons, Henry Walker and Lukas Howell.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Clive Bell officiating. Burial took place in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
Charles’ services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Wednesday.
The Charles Jarvis family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore Missionary Baptist Church; P.O. Box 287; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
Share your memories and photos of Charles at musterfuneralhomes.com.
