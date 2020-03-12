CALHOUN —
Charles Mann, Sr. 91, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Charles Mann was born Oct. 28, 1928 in Shepherdsville, Kentucky to the late Jesse and Linnie Comstock Mann and was married to the former Nancy Merle Stratton June 10, 1950. Charles retired from Green River Steel Corporation in Owensboro and later worked at T.V.A., Paradise Plant and delivered hearses and limousines for Musters all across the country. He was a member and trustee of Calhoun Holiness Church and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. Charles enjoyed his daily walks around Calhoun and would always walk over the Calhoun bridge on Sundays and all holidays. He enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, homemade ice cream, and building things in his workshop. His favorite workshop project was the handmade windmill which his family donated to Myer Creek Park after his house was sold. Charles was recently inducted into the Riverside Hall of Fame Café and would always end his conversations with both “Toodaloo” and “Say your Prayers.” In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Merle Mann, who died May 7, 2011; by his brothers, J.W. Mann, Leon Mann, Carl Mann (his twin) and Paul Mann; and by two sisters, Beulah Vandiver and Margaret Gailey.
Survivors include two daughters, Lavonda Mann-Edds (Hubert) and Tonya Mann DeWitt (Doc) both of Owensboro; two sons, Charles Mann, Jr. (Bobbi) of Louisville and Terry Mann (Darlene) of Calhoun; seven grandchildren, Stacy Edds-Elllis (Clay), Alex Edds (Kayla), Jami Stuchbury (Rob), Lesley Lynch (Andrew), Kelsey Peacock (Jared), Dylan Mann, and Kennedy Howard (Zack Hayden); 4 great grandchildren and one arriving very soon; and a sister, Pauline DeArk of Utica, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tony St.Clair officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Charles’ family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Charles Mann, Sr. family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Sunshine Girls at Beulah General Baptist Church. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Charles at musterfuneralhomes.com.
