Sacramento — Charles Morton Miller 84, of Sacramento. Died on March 31, 2021 at 3:02 a.m. at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born on May 29, 1936 in Millport Kentucky. He was a Self- employed Cabinet Maker. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 1596. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Miller and Nora Mae Hickerson Miller, and Brother Norman Miller,
He was survived by his Son Stephen Miller of Missouri, Sister Barbara (Douglas) Rickard of Sacramento. 1 niece and 1 nephew.
Graveside services were held on Saturday April 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. at West School House Cemetery in Sacramento with burial following. Rev. Bill Lee officiated. Family and Friends who attended the graveside service were asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
