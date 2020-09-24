LIVERMORE —Charlie Wells 77, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Charles Nolon Wells was born Sept. 3, 1943 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Alex Franklin and Henrietta Carman Wells and was married to the former Janice Faye Green Aug. 8, 1962. Charlie retired from the City of Livermore. He served as Fire Chief for the Livermore Fire Department for several years, served on the Livermore City Council and enjoyed spending time with both his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his son, Charlie Wells, Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Janice Wells; two daughters, Lynn Wells (Katherine Tucker) of Livermore and Sharon Corbett (Kevin) of Cincinnati; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a brother, Alex Franklin Wells of Vancouver, Washington.
Private family graveside services were held Friday at Buck Creek Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Charlie’s family.
Charlie’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Friday.
The Charlie Wells family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Livermore Fire Department; P.O. Box 279; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Charlie at muster
