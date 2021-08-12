ISLAND — Clara Sue Whitaker 77, of Island, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Baptist Health Louisville. Clara Sue Ford was born December 22, 1943 to the late Clyde and Elvie Ford Brown and was married to Norman Lee “Blinky” Whitaker December 2, 1958. Clara was a homemaker and member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She enjoyed country line dancing, fishing and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Blinky Whitaker, who died December 15, 2005; by her daughter, Becky Wells; by her son-in-law, Ron Wells; and by two grandchildren, Heather Wells and
Justin Whitaker.
Survivors include two sons, Jerry Whitaker of Greenville and Dennie Whitaker (Karen) of Island; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Ewing (Roger), Tosha Gilpin (Ty), Whitney Parker (Anthony), Randi Whitaker (Sam Coots), Katlyn Edwards (Hank), Sawyer Whitaker, Madison Whitaker, and Austin Whitaker; 6 great grandchildren; and a sister, Marcella Ford of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Smith officiating. Burial took place in the Clara’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Musters in Livermore.
Clara’s services were streamed live on HYPERLINK “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Clara Sue Whitaker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Buttonsberry Baptist Church; P.O. Box 382; Livermore, Kentucky 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
