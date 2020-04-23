SACRAMENTO — Coleman Stroud 87, of Sacramento, Kentucky passed away passed away Wednesday April 15, 2020 at his home. Roy Coleman Stroud was born July 2, 1932 in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Roy and Virginia Vickers Stroud. Coleman graduated from Sacramento High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Airforce from 1951 to 1955. Coleman married Glenda Miller on November 28, 1959. He retired from Peabody Coal Company after 30 years and was a member of the Sacramento United Methodist Church. Coleman enjoyed hunting, gardening and helping others. He was a friend to many. Coleman was a 60-year member of Sacramento Lodge #735 F. & A.M. and 50-year Shriner of the Rizaph Temple in Madisonville. He and Glenda are members of The Show N Go Car Club in Madisonville and enjoyed attending car shows with his 55 Chevy. In addition to his parents, Coleman was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde Stroud and O.V. Stroud and by four sisters, Alberta Dimmett, Betty Maciag, Jonell Clark and Sue Miles.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Glenda Stroud; two daughters, Kimberley Burley (John) of Nashville and Melinda Evans (Phillip) of Atlanta; a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Virginia Burley of Chattanooga; a brother, Harry Stroud (Katherine) of Providence, Kentucky; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
In compliance with health and public safety directives private family services will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Sacramento United Methodist Church with the Rev. Michael Deaton officiating. Private burial will be in the Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Coleman’s family.
Coleman’s services was streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com Saturday.
The Coleman Stroud family requests in lieu of flowers to make donations to one of the following organizations that were close to Coleman’s heart: Sacramento United Methodist Church; 60 Main Street; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372; Sacramento Fire Department; P.O. Box 245; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372 or Sacramento Lodge #735 F. & A.M.; P.O. Box 365; Sacramento, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Coleman at musterfuneralhomes.com.
