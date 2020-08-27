SACRAMENTO — Coy W. Riley 85, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at his home in Sacramento. Coy Wayne Riley was born Aug. 18, 1935 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Lon and Cynthia Jane Moore Riley and was married to the former Iris Odell Louise Hamm Dec. 27, 1958. Coy was the owner and operator of Riley’s Plumbing and Heating, Inc. and a member of Station Baptist Church. He was a long-time volunteer at Sacramento Volunteer Fire Department, served as the chief for several years and also served as assistant fire chief for McLean County. In addition to his parents, Coy was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Riley and by a sister, Elsie Mae Riley.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Odell Riley; two sons, Wayne Riley of Sacramento and Michael Riley of Round Rock, Texas; a granddaughter, Alexandra Bivins of Owensboro; 2 great grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph Riley (Sue) of Medina, Ohio, Martin Riley (Barbara) of Navarre, Florida, Austin Riley (Pat) and Joe Riley (Betty) both of Sacramento; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Private family services were held Monday at Station Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Yeager officiating. Burial took place in the Station Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. There was no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Coy’s family.
Coy’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” Monday.
The Coy W. Riley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Station Baptist Cemetery Fund; C/O Austin Riley; 7633 Kentucky 81 South; Island, Kentucky 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Coy at muster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.