BEECH GROVE — Dale Bartley 69, of Beech Grove, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. Larry Dale Bartley was born July 6, 1951 in Beech Grove, Kentucky to the late Wavie and Laura Frances Bush Bartley and was married to the former Sharon Lorraine Wethington Oct. 11, 1997. For 22 years, Dale sold auto parts, finally retiring from Livermore Auto Parts. He was a member of the Methodist Faith, a U.S. Marine Veteran and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, gardening, watching movies, making people laugh, and spending time with both his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Sharon Bartley, who died March 15, 2016.
Survivors include a son, Jacob Bartley of Henderson; a daughter, Angela Bartley of Newburgh; two granddaughters, Alexandria Bartley and Aven Bartley-Blackford; a brother, Otis Bartley of Sacramento; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Robert Russell officiating. Burial took place in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Dale’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com”
The Dale Bartley family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Calhoun Cemetery, Beautification Fund; C/O John Howard; 400 Guy Settle Loop; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Dale at musterfuneralhomes.com.
