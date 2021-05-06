DIXON — Danny Lee Reeves 47, of Dixon, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his home in Dixon. Danny Lee Reeves was born January 24, 1974 in Hartford, Kentucky and was married to the former Elizabeth Caroline Johnson December 15, 2013. Danny earlier worked at the Tyson Hatchery in Robards and was a member of Praise Temple Apostolic Church in Madisonville. He founded and operated Liberty Apostolic Prison Ministries in 1996. Danny enjoyed amusement parks, nature and hiking. His dream was to have a farm with many types of birds, which he was able to fulfill before his death. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Opal June Arnold and by a step brother, Danny O. Arnold.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Reeves; a daughter, Andrea Nave (Bradley) of Bloomington, Illinois; two grandchildren, Easton Nave and Emmie Nave; his father, Paul J. Reeves of Calhoun; a brother, John Reeves of Indianapolis; a sister, Paula Reeves Hurt of Evansville; a step brother, Delmer Arnold; and four step sisters, Crystal Oldham, Tina Arnold, Jenny Odom, and Regina Trimble.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Praise Temple Apostolic Church, 725 West Noel Avenue, Madisonville with the Rev. Philip Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Glenville Baptist Cemetery in Daviess County. Friends may visit with Danny’s family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the church. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Danny’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Danny’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The Danny Lee Reeves family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Liberty Apostolic Prison Ministries; P.O. 101; Dixon, Kentucky 42409.
Share your memories and photos of Danny at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.