RUMSEY — Darrell Beals 71, of Rumsey, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. Darrell Franklin Beals was born Feb. 17, 1949 in Henderson County, Kentucky to the late Edward Eugene and Mary Jane Cobb Beals. Darrell enjoyed sitting on his front porch and waving at his friends, NASCAR and University of Kentucky Basketball.
Survivors include two brothers, Tinker Beals (Robin) of Poplar Grove and Dewayne Beals (Vicki) of Calhoun; a sister, Starlene West (Harold) of Poplar Grove; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Jan. 17 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial was in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County.
Darrell’s services were streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com Sunday.
The Darrell Beals family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund; P.O. Box 234; Sacramento, Kentucky 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Darrell at musterfuneralhomes.com.
