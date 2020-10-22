Debra Ann (Hall) Dunn, 59, of Grandview, Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a family case manager with the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Survivors include by her husband, Donald Dunn; daughter Christa Garrett; and step-daughter Julie James.
Services: Held Thursday, Oct. 15 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy: Online through the Boultinghouse Funeral Home Tribute Store: “https://boultinghouse-funeral-home.tributecenterstore.com/”
