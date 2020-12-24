Deliah Mae Clark of Sacramento, Kentucky, age 89, passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2020 at Owensboro Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID. Mrs. Clark had been a resident of Beaver Dam Rehabilitation in Beaver Dam, Kentucky for the past three years.
Deliah was born on Aug. 18, 1931in Sacramento, Kentucky to Worth and Pearl West. She spent her childhood in Sacramento and graduated from Sacramento High School in 1949. After high school Deliah went to work for Kin-Rad, GE Company, in Owensboro. She quickly made friends at her new employment. One friend set her up on a blind date who became the love of her life, James (Jim) Clark. She married him on Oct. 31, 1953 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Sacramento. After marriage they moved to the countryside. Jim loved working the farmlands of McLean County and enjoyed every minute he was outside. Deliah enjoyed working by his side, she was a farm girl at heart. Deliah loved the farms and country fields of Kentucky. She shared her love of the farm with her many nieces and nephews. She taught all them the beauty of a Kentucky night when the lighting bugs lit up the darkness. She would get mason jars for each to catch a few. Deliah lived a full life as a daughter, wife, aunt and homemaker. She loved to cook, she had a unique way with words, enjoyed any outings, and her farm animals. One farm animal, Arnold the pig, she adored so much she would bring inside with her when it was too hot or cold for him outside. Arnold was neat, clean and well-behaved; he knew a good thing when he had it. Otherwise, Arnold lived with her chickens, she had names for everyone and each had a purpose.
Deliah is preceded in death her husband James Clark; father and Worth and Pearl West; sister Josephine VanDivner; nephew Bobby Wilkins and niece Ruthie VanDivner Lee.
Deliah is survived by her sisters Marie Wilkins, Anniston, Alabama; sister Jennie Martin, Calhoun; Kentucky; sister and husband Willie Dell and Otis Bartley, Sacramento, Kentucky; nephews David VanDivner, Harbor Springs, Michigan; Ben VanDivner; Overland, Kansas; William Wilkins, Enterprise, Alabama and Walter Martin, Pueblo, Colorado; nieces Patricia VanDivner Woosley, Leesburg, Florida; and Del W. Lewis, Milton, Florida. All of these she loved and touched deeply. All loved her dearly and will never forget her wit, charm and undying love for the farms lands of Kentucky.
She will be forever missed in our hearts.
May she live in the hearts of those who came to love and adore her. She was a bright light in our universe.
With the COVID-19 restrictions and safety of the community a private ceremony was held on December 20, 2020 then burial at Sacramento Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, Saint Sebastian, 180 KY-136, Calhoun, KY 42327-9521.
The LORD is my strength and my shield, in whom my heart trusts. Psalm 28:7
