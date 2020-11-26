SACRAMENTO — Dewey Bales 89, of Sacramento, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his home in Sacramento. Dewey Bales was born July 8, 1931 in Henderson County, Kentucky to the late John and Loretta Evans Bales and was married to the former Betty Jo Ellis June 7, 1970. Dewey was a farmer and proud coal miner. In addition to his parents, Dewey was preceded in death by a grandson, Joey Wayne; by two brothers, Jerry Bales and Henry Bales; and by a sister, Martha Rickard.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Betty Bales; a son, Curtis (Stacey) of Sacramento; and a sister, Nancy Ellis (Orville) of Evansville.
Private family services will be held at Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in the West Schoolhouse Cemetery in Sacramento. Due to the Governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Dewey’s services will be streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com” at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Share your memories and photos of Dewey at musterfuneralhomes.com.
