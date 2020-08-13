CALHOUN — Donald A. Lloyd 86, of Calhoun, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his home near Calhoun. Donald Augusta Lloyd was born July 30, 1934 in Ohio County, Kentucky to the late Lottie and Flora Pittman Lloyd and was married to the former Martha Ellen Hibdon Dec. 15, 1951. Donald was a master upholsterer, working at Whitehall, Murphy-Miller and Hon Furniture Companies and was a farmer. He was a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Martha Lloyd, who died July 19, 2017.
Survivors include a son, D. Scott Lloyd of Owensboro; and four sisters, Martha Rose Bolton of Gaston, South Carolina, Ova Lena Hookey, Lattie Ruth Snyder and Darris Jean DiMarco all of Owensboro.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tracy Burnett officiating. Burial took place in the Pleasant Hope Cemetery in McLean County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415.
Donald’s services were streamed live on “http://www.musterfuneralhomes.com”
The Donald A. Lloyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Pleasant Hope Cemetery Fund; C/O Tom Howard; 3583 Kentucky 136 East; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Donald at musterfuneralhomes.com.
