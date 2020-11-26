Dorothy Hatfield Fishburn McDaniel, 88 of Calhoun, KY passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Riverside Nursing & Rehab in Calhoun. She was born Aug. 15, 1932 in Buell, KY the daughter of Noah A. and Clara Bratcher Hatfield.
Dorothy was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years. She loved to go eat and travel.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Albert Rondel Fishburn who passed away in June of 1992 and her second husband, Frank McDaniel who passed away in September of 2019.
Left to honor Dorothy’s memory are her daughter, Cynthia Fulkerson (Alan) of Livia, KY, her son, Michael Fishburn (Janice) of Chesapeake, VA, three grandchildren, Sabrina Fishburn-Selander (Ben), Jeremy (Lynnsie) and Jonathan Fulkerson, and three great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Brooklynn, and Shelby Lynn Fulkerson.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. McDaniel.
