PIKEVILLE —Dorothy L. Corum 92, of Pikeville, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Pikeville, Kentucky. Dorothy Lee Jennings was born Oct. 16, 1927 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late Fred and Corrine Wills Jennings and was married to Thomas Lindy Corum. Dorothy was a homemaker and earlier helped deliver both supplies and parts to her husband in the coal mines. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas L. Corum, who died Oct. 17, 1996.
Survivors include a son, Wendell Earl Corum of McLean County; a daughter, Darlene Hackney of Florida; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Dorothy’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Dorothy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.